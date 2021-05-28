Mi Robot Vacuum 2C, the new generation of the most popular Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner | Technology

The new generation of the most popular Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner is already among us. We are talking about the Mi Robot Vacuum 2C, the successor to the Mi Robot Vacuum 1C, which comes with these characteristics and price.

Xiaomi’s robot vacuum catalog is very well nurtured. The Chinese giant has a multitude of models that are characterized by their good value for money, and the Mi Robot Vacuum 1C is one of the most popular.

The Mi Robot Vacuum 1C hit the market at the end of 2019 as one of the cheapest Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaners. Now, the company has presented the new generation of this model, which follows the same line as its predecessor, offering good performance at a very reasonable price.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 2C has several new features compared to the original model. It is equipped with a 0.1mm ultra-dense fiber main brush, capable of deep cleaning even in joints and holes in the floor. In addition, it has a hexagonal side brush to catch dirt from all corners.

Xiaomi’s new robot vacuum cleaner has a suction power of 2,700 Pa, compared to 2,500 Pa for the previous model. It has four speeds to choose the most appropriate depending on the type of floor and the level of dirt. The powder container has a capacity of 550 ml and is easy to remove and empty.

Apart from vacuuming, the Mi Robot Vacuum 2C also scrubs, and according to Xiaomi the scrubbing function has been improved to provide a more thorough cleaning. Its water tank has a capacity of 250 and intelligent flow control. To scrub the floor, use an antibacterial ultra-fine fiber cloth, which according to the brand is capable of inhibiting the growth of bacteria for a long time and eliminating 99.9% of microbes.

The battery has grown in relation to that of the previous model, going from 2,700 mAh to 3,200 mAh. Thanks to this, now offers an autonomy of 110 minutes for continuous cleaning. Another novelty is the advanced map management functions, such as the ability to edit maps or add partitions. Thanks to this, the user can monitor the progress of the cleaning in real time through the Xiaomi app.

The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 2C is on sale in China at a price of 1,299 yuan (167 euros at the current exchange rate), but we still do not know when it will reach the international market.