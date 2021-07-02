Mi MIX Flip, a new folding mobile from Xiaomi could be on the way | Technology

A new folding mobile from Xiaomi could be on the way. A patent reveals that the brand could be working on the Mi MIX Flip, its alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Last March Xiaomi presented the Mi MIX Fold, its first folding mobile with a format similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. It is a smartphone with a flexible panel that folds on its vertical axis and has advanced specifications, including the Snapdragon 888 processor and up to 16 GB of RAM.

It seems that Xiaomi is not going to settle for a single folding mobile and everything indicates that very soon it will welcome new models in its catalog. This is clear from a patent application that the specialized medium LetsGoDigital has discovered, in which we can see a new smartphone with a flexible clamshell screen.

As the images accompanying the patent show, the possible Xiaomi Mi MIX Flip It features a flexible panel that folds on its horizontal axis, just like the Motorola Razr 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

On the front we can see a folding screen with a hole in the upper right corner to house the front camera. The perforation is elliptical in shape, suggesting that The device will feature a dual selfie camera system.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a folding mobile format, like the ones before, but inside instead of having a screen and a physical keyboard at the bottom, we have a 6.7-inch screen that folds in half thanks to a hinge.

On the back highlights the rear camera module composed of three lenses and a circular distribution. The document does not offer information regarding the sensors or any other details about the photographic equipment, so its possible configuration is unknown.

It is striking that, unlike recent shell-type folding mobiles, no secondary screen on the cover. Therefore, it will not offer a quick glance at call notifications or announcements and will need to be displayed to view this information.

At the bottom of the terminal we can see the USB-C port, the speaker and the compartment for the SIM card, while on the side is the power button and the volume controls.

Being a patent, At the moment we are not sure that Xiaomi will develop this device. However, given the growing interest of brands in folding mobile phones, it does not seem unreasonable that Xiaomi is considering the launch of a smartphone with a flexible shell-type screen. We’ll see if it finally comes true.