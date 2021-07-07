Mi Mix Alpha files a patent with a full waterfall screen

After the great surprise that the first concept of the Mi Mix Alpha presented by Xiaomi two years ago, the Chinese company seems willing to surprise us again with a new concept for this same terminal, having detected new patents that refer to two variants in which again it will stand out a revolutionary display concept.

Shared by LetsGoDigital along with their already recurring interpretations and renders of them, both variants are characterized by making use of a full view screen without interruptions which will be extended with an addition cascading down the four sides of the phone, with the only difference that the so-called “Model A” will have four solid rounded surfaces to protect the corners from possible bumps and breaks, while the “Model B” opts for an uninterrupted screen extension for the entire contour of the phone .

As you would expect, the front camera of the Mi Mix Alpha has not been removed, but will go included under the screen. And it is that Xiaomi has been developing this type of technology for a long time, in fact expected to present its first smartphone with an under-screen camera later this year.







Also attracts attention, this Mi Mix Alpha has no physical buttons, no visible ports or connections. And it is that as we already saw with its predecessor, smartphone manufacturers have been experimenting for some time with the idea of ​​making future smartphones opt for 100% usability linked to their sections of touch navigation and wireless connectivity.

As for its rear part, we will find a “more traditional” concept, with an upper camera has a large design on which it will apparently rest a single high-resolution camera sensorn. Something that makes us think about the recent announcement that Xiaomi and not Samsung will be the first to use the new image sensors. Samsung ISOcell up to 200 megapixels.

Unfortunately, everything indicates that Xiaomi is presenting again a conceptual smartphone more than a real terminal, basically focused on showing off and demonstrating your capabilities. However, manufacturers often use these types of presentations to test their users, later including some of these functionalities in their consumer smartphones.