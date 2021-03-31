Mi Headphones Comfort: Xiaomi’s top-performing over-ear headphones

They are postulated as one of the most attractive options for those who need to work at home with family close by.

Elegant and minimalist design, Xiaomi puts the signature to these headband-type headphones that stand out for presenting a notable improvement in the sensitivity and effectiveness of the touch controls, but for their sophisticated audio dispersion system specifically designed for crowded environments in which it is difficult to hold a telephone conversation or attend to any matter that requires a minimum conversation.

Ideal for working with family close by

Teleworking has come to stay, but it is not always easy to perform at your best when the little ones are hanging around the house and asking you every five minutes. In those moments in which you have to attend an unavoidable commitment or require maximum clarity in telephone conversations or videoconferences, the My Headphones Comfort They isolate ambient noise to redirect the sound to the main audio channel and reproduce it with maximum clarity. Thus, you do not lose detail of what they are telling you and you can concentrate on the content of the message.

On the other hand, if the conversation takes longer than expected, the My Headphones Comfort They have fluffier pads that adapt to the contour of your ears so as not to exert more pressure than necessary, ensuring the necessary fixation but without being annoying.

The Mi Headphones Comfort has a recommended retail price of € 39.99. You can take a look at them, as well as consult their full technical specifications, on the official Xiaomi website.