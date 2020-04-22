Mhoni Vidente: two famous Mexicans will lose their lives to viruses | Instagram

Lamentable news has shared Mhoni Vidente with his predictions, assures that two celebrities will lose their lives and it will be a hard blow for the Mexican public because they are very loved.

According to the Cuban, it is a man and a woman who will be victims of the current virus that keeps the world in quarantine.

I see two deaths, one from an artist who is a singer very loved by Mexicans over 78, 80 years old, and a woman, also very loved by Mexicans, also due to this virus, lung problems or respiratory arrest.

Mhoni made these predictions for Uno TV as he explained at the beginning of his video published on his YouTube channel and in it he pointed out that a Mexican will discover a drug against coronavirus.

The seer predicted that this virus would arrive in the country and she looks at the vaccine in the future; He has become very popular for getting his predictions right.

Recently the name of Mhoni came to light after there was controversy between Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza, because at the end of 2019 he predicted that the couple would separate and saw in the future of the youtuber that he would be a father again, but not with Kim.

So far, the couple apparently continue together; However, there is silence on social networks by the Greater Cuteness.

