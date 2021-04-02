Mhoni Vidente shares a ritual to start the month of April without the evil eye reaching you and good luck with you



Special ritual for the month of April.

Mhoni Seer respond with this ritual to all those who want to have better luck in this month of April. The ritual consists of asking that all roads be opened so that luck and abundance reach your home and that the evil eye does not reach you in this month of April.

Ingredients for the ritual:

Blue or purple candle

Crystal glass with water

Incense

Wooden matches

Three equal bills

Brown or white sugar

Cinnamon powder

Tequila

Fragrance

Quick double luck lotion

Red ribbon

The ritual:

On the first of April at the time you want, you concentrate and put double luck perfume on the candle or candle and perfume of the one you use the most. You also put sugar around it and cinnamon powder. You add tequila in the glass, with this you remove the evil eye and witchcraft. You put your perfume on the ribbon and put it on your left leg or hand. You tie it with three knots. He will fall alone. If you find it, you burn it.

You take the three bills and you also put your perfume and quick double luck on it. Then you pass them all over your body and do your prayers at the same time. Then you put it in the crystal glass. At this moment you light the candle and the incense and begin with your invocation to the angels and the virgin so that the paths are opened and that divine grace falls on you. You let the candle stay on and in the end you throw everything away, and then walk the glass around your house. With the tickets you buy the house market so that abundance arrives and your family lacks nothing.

