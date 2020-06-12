Mhoni Vidente predicts a strong earthquake in Mexico and other Latin American countries. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Like every week, the Cuban astrologer, Mhoni Seer It impacted with his predictions that will be presented this month, and that caused concern among his followers. The seer Predicts strong earthquake in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Through a video posted on his YouTube channel, Mhoni Seer unveiled his predictions for this week, where he mentioned that the Aries, Gemini and Virgo signs will be the luckiest, while his lucky numbers are 03, 05 and 21.

But beyond that, the fortune teller revealed two Tarot cards that will dominate these days. The first is the Sun Card, which will bring spiritual strength to the human being. However, the death letter also came out.

Given this, Mhoni Seer said that on June 21 there will be a change liesl throughout the world, for all energies will begin to move.

“These two letters together tell me that on June 21, the day of the solar eclipse that will be seen in almost everyone, that the moon will cover the sun, indicates that it will be a radical change in every way,” he explained. .

“You can see very strong things in matters of climate. An earthquake is seen in South America, Chile, Ecuador, 6.5; another earthquake in Mexico of 6.1, or 6.0; and another earthquake in California, in the United States, without serious consequences, “he said.

Further, Mhoni Seer He predicted that in most of the country the temperature will continue to rise, and even the rains will be absent for a time, giving way to a drought wave.

On the other hand, that same arrangement of energies will cause all the negative to be left behind, and to begin to revive the economy in Europe and part of the United States, as well as in Mexico, soon.

Donald trump

In terms of politics, the one who is not going to have anything easy, according to the Cuban, is Donald trumpwho will be victim of attacks and beatings by Russia, so that it cannot be reelected next November, after the demonstrations and protests of racism, which have prevailed in recent weeks in the United States.

Chris Evans

Finally, the fortune teller made a revelation that took all fans of the Avengers saga by surprise, and above all, from Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in these films, because he assures that he will announce the arrival of her first son, who will be a boy.

But not only that, Mhoni Seer He assured that in these days when the Hollywood star will turn 39, also will uncover your orientation, saying she has a male partner.

“I envision that he is already going to be the father of a precious child, but he is also going to come out of the closet, or that he is already going to tell us that he has a male partner. This month is that of the liberation of the human being, to remove stigmas ”, he pointed out.

