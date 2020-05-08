Mhoni Vidente: prediction of the virus in Mexico is fulfilled; almost 500 have died in less than 3 days. | PHOTO: PEXELS

After Mhoni Seer launched a chilling prediction predicting the day when there would be more deaths and infections in Mexico due to the pandemic, virus prediction is fulfilled, since 454 people have died in less than 3 days.

It was through a video that he published through his YouTube channel in which Mhoni Vidente warned that it would be the first days of May that they would register more deaths from coronavirus in Mexico, as well as the highest number of infections.

Subsequently, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion in Mexico, Hugo López Gatell, estimated that the highest peak of infections and deaths would occur on May 6 in Mexico, and it is precisely from this date that the cases have shot up.

As of May 7, 2020, there are 29,616 confirmed cases, 7,802 confirmed active and 18,812 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 68,783 negatives, 2,961 confirmed deaths, 245 suspicious deaths and 117,211 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pZGs0AA35o – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 8, 2020

On May 5, the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country reached 2,507 people, while the following day, on May 6, the number increased to 2,704 people who lost their lives. Until last night, the number of deaths from the virus in Mexico was 2 thousand 961 deaths.

In other words, in just three days, 454 people in the country have lost their lives because of COVID-19. And that’s not all, because, according to the information provided at the official conference of the federal Health authorities, in just one day 1982 infections were registered.

Anticipated, Hugo López Gatell warned about this situation, so exhorted the Mexican population to stay at home, especially these days, to avoid increasing the number even more.

