Mhoni Seer He was correct in another of his predictions after in recent days he will reveal a series of events that could derive from the energies after the last eclipse of June 21.

Through a reading of letters, the seer revealed the eclipse of the June 21, the day that « the moon covers the sun » would be the beginning of great changes:

That day will be the radical change in all senses and very strong things are seen, said the famous seer.

Unfortunately, not all the changes he pointed out could be derived, they benefit us since apparently some natural events They could hit some regions of the world, particularly warned of a series of earthquakes. It is Mexico that would fall into this category, he pointed out.

On June 10, the seer predicted through a reading of letters than two of them: « El Sol y La Mu3rt3 ».

An earthquake is visualized, in South America, Chile, Ecuador, 6.5. Another earthquake, in Mexico 6.1, 6.0, and another earthquake in California, in the United States, without serious consequences.

My Favorite Mexican Fortune Teller had already said months ago that there would be a Strong Tremor in Mexico and a possible Tsunami.

June 23, Mexico woke up to the news of a magnitude earthquake

7.1 with epicenter southeast of Oaxaca. So once again the astrologer made it clear that we must pay attention to all the warnings.

The astrologer has revealed since the beginning of the 2020 It would be a year full of many strong events in all senses, in matters of health, politics, natural events and from the beginning he explained that it is due to the movement of energies which will cause a series of great changes, he said.

The following video reveals the prediction that in days gone by the famous seer unveiled, same where he warned what would come after the natural phenomenon. As well as the warning of the earthquake for Mexico, of which the consequences it left are still being measured.