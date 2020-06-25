Mhoni Vidente launches shocking prediction, and this time it’s for a comedian | Instagram

Through her YouTube channel, the astrologer Mhoni Seer He shared a video where he casts a strong prediction and this time it was directed at a comedian.

Throughout the video, the seer highlights that an important actor is at risk of losing his life.

The pythoness claimed that the comedian He enjoyed a lot of fame after the coronavirus, however, a disgrace was to come for this character, he assured.

Although he did not reveal a possible name, the seer advanced he had between 70 and 80 years and that it was an icon some yesterdays ago since it enjoyed a lot of fame.

However, it would be precisely the coronavirus, the cause of taking his life, he pointed out.

How well you know, this condition He has claimed the lives of several people without making any distinction between race, status, and economic level.

The entertainment industry itself has been plagued by this virus of which, until now there is no cure Definitely stop it.

Several stars in the middle have been infected, some presenting more or less complications and for some figures in the media, it was somewhat lethal, so the show has suffered the attacks of the dangerous pandemic.

So now, unfortunately, the wave of victims It will not stop yet as the seer warns, one of the members of the comedy show business could lose his life in the coming days. So he made an attentive call to his audience to try to stay healthy to avoid the contagion.

On the other hand, the seer would have thrown almost a month ago, a strong prediction On an earthquake that would hit various cities in Mexico, which occurred last Tuesday, June 23, once again the seer verified the truthfulness of her predictions by making a call to be attentive to them.