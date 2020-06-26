Mhoni Vidente could confirm the engagement of Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra | Reform

Is Danna Paola alone ?, everything seems to indicate that the famous singer deceived everyone with her latest single and is more accompanied and happy than ever, with Sebastián Yatra ?, Mhoni Vidente spoke about it.

The seer decided to talk about the actress and singer whom she predicts great successes and also in love, where she says she is very well and already has a serious relationship.

According to the Cuban, Danna already has a formal partner and, as if that were not enough, she gave clues, everything indicates that she would be confirming the relationship with Sebastián Yatra.

Ok, I do not think so how quickly this quarter of a century arrived, crazy … very unexpected, epic, trembling, emotional and full of melodies that flood my head with all the experiences lived in my second home away from here, and today without much option to fly elsewhere, receive my return to the sun fully at the root where I was born without needing anything else. I am definitely very grateful, at peace, thoughtful and full of inner light that makes me blow out the candles this year with a sincere smile, and sure that I have built the woman I wanted so much to be, until now. ❤️ Thank you infinite for so many wishes, messages, calls, videos, letters, flowers, cakes, gifts, beautiful details, and so much love regardless of the distance. THANK YOU ! And if I am smiling with tears in my eyes, eating cake while I see the rain falling on my balcony, it is because … I’M 25 BITCH ✨ A post shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Jun 23, 2020 at 1:56 PDT

According to Mhoni, the singer’s partner is a reggaeton player, young, successful and Colombian, does he remind you of anyone?

Danna Paola that I see her completely stronger than ever, that it will be one of her best years, I see her successful worldwide, but the most important thing is that I see her committed to someone from Latin America with a Colombian, reggaetonist, someone completely Young too, I see her completely close to that person who will soon come to light that she already has a formal partner.

☔️ A post shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:40 PDT

Danna Paola misled everyone by saying that she had an open relationship with one of her former colleagues from Elite and he made it more than clear that he does not have to explain his private life.

On the other hand, the rumors that the interpreter of Sodium was the third in disagreement in the relationship between Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel do not stop.