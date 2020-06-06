The Cuban psychic and clairvoyant does not keep anything in her revelations Mhoni Vidente confirms the ‘diabolical’ consequences that will be caused by coronavirus In addition, she spoke about the protests that are happening in Mexico

What was missing! Cuban psychic and clairvoyant Mhoni Vidente confirms the ‘diabolical’ consequences of coronavirus, in addition to speaking about the protests that are taking place in Mexico.

In a video that is available on his official YouTube channel, and that has so far more than 140 thousand views, Mhoni Vidente did not keep anything in his revelations.

“Notice that we started the month of June badly. I had already told you that the month of June is going to be month 6. The number 6 is the almost perfect number, it is the number of Luzbel, who is the devil, and that this month hatred, courage, would reign completely, anger, rebellion, total revolution in the human being, no matter the country or the continent, throughout the world. “

The Cuban psychic and clairvoyant affirmed that, since this month began, terrible revolts have been seen in the United States, part of Europe, China and Mexico.

“Mexico today (June 5) was the end. In Mexico City, anarchists destroyed many parts of Reforma, the United States Consulate, the Jalisco delegation, terrible situation. Also to the people of Guadalajara, Jalisco, all my blessings, all my moral support, all my prayers, for the whole country, for Mexico, but more for those parts ”.

Mhoni Vidente was forceful in saying that “the worst thing about the virus (coronavirus)” is that people do not hug each other, do not kiss, do not greet each other and do not get together: “And when that happens, love, friendship and appreciation begin to decrease.

For Mhoni, by closing all the churches, it was not possible for people to gather, and for this reason, hatred increased.

“That is why I commented to them that this month it was very important that the churches be back to the way they were before, that the parents, the cults, the people came together to start praying,” said the Cuban psychic and clairvoyant, who invited their followers to hug and kiss, regardless of whether they are infected with coronavirus.

“It is time for the human being to begin to feel that affection, that love, that we elevate pure feelings: love, kindness, understanding and charity. No longer hate, anger, anger, spite, no longer.

Despite this message, Mhoni Vidente warned that “very strong things” are still coming this month.

“I see the murder, the death, of a candidate, no, of a president. We can call him dictator, president, but he is on duty right now in America, that this is going to go around the world and it will be a turn for many people, whether you want to or not, it is not the point, it is not the end . No one has the right to take anyone’s life no matter what happens. “