Mhoni Seer's lucky horoscopes for this weekend

More health, couple, prosperity! Mhoni Seer has launched his letters and with them the horoscopes of the Archangel Grabiel this weekend to get the best of each sign, do not wait to know what he tells you !.

Aries

“The letters of the Archangel Gabriel tell us ‘Let go'”. Mhoni Seer ensures that it is a more than clear message, Aries must let go of what is not for him, it is necessary to let go to progress to find something better. The Cuban described the Aries as leaders and capable.

The best day for this sign will be July 17 and its lucky numbers 04 and 23. Weekend of prosperity, extra work and meeting new people.

Be careful what you say, be more prudent.

Taurus

The message for Taurus is “New Project”. Ideal time from Thursday to Sunday for a new project, be it business, work, studies. The lucky day for Taurus will be June 16.

Leave bad thoughts, do not get sick to get attention … A love from the past is looking for you, those from the past, in the past.

Gemini

“Be true to yourself Gemini” is the message for this sign that will have a weekend of meeting new people. The special day for this sign will be Sunday July 18 and its lucky numbers are 05 and 43.

Don’t worry so much about the virus, but keep taking care … They invite you to go on a trip.

Cancer

“Gratitude. Time to thank life, God and yourself.” Cancer will be between two loves, one from the past and one new, what happened, no longer works, said Mhoni Vidente. July 17 will be his special day and his lucky numbers 03 and 54.

Keep on the diet. Try to be very focused at work, at school.

Leo

“It is time to communicate with everything and yourself,” put laziness aside, put the negative moment aside, the seer reminded Leo.

It will be July 16, Friday, the special day this weekend for the Leos; while their lucky numbers will be 04 and 17. Who will have to cut their hair and change their look to change their energies.

Leave that bad love, leave that bad work. Don’t go on a trip, stay home, fix the earrings.

Virgo

The archangel Gabriel tells him, “Ask for whatever you want to be given to you.” These are ideal times to start growing. The person you need so much in your life is going to arrive.

Your special days will be Thursday 15 and Sunday 18 July and your lucky numbers 06 and 52.

Bring out stagnant energies, place plants, new colors in your home.

Libra

“Motivation, do not get bored, do not stagnate”, is the message for Libras. His special day will be July 15 and his lucky numbers are 09 and 31.

Don’t back down, just back down to gain momentum. Time to start new things, change your look, change clothes, get motivated.

Scorpion

“Sensitivity”. The Scorpios are the builders of the earth, leaders, but they must try to be more sensitive.

Your lucky numbers will be 11 and 57. Your special day will be July 17, a Saturday of abundance, new love and if you are in a relationship, strong commitment.

Sometimes you are very hard on yourself, sometimes you are very hard on all the people around you, you need to be more sensitive.

Sagittarius

“Don’t stop, don’t get depressed, don’t think for others, think for yourself.” Mhoni Seer asks this sign to reinvent itself. Your lucky numbers will be 13 and 20.

Your character sabotages you, it does not let you grow, it does not let you be happy, do not stop!

Capricorn

“The reward always comes to your life”, is the message of Capricorn, who will have a weekend of fun and new people. Thursday July 15 and Sunday July 18 will be their special days and on 30 and 27, their lucky numbers.

Abundance and stability arrive for Capricorns these days.

Aquarium

“Resounding success”, assures the archangel Gabriel. It will be Saturday, July 17, the special day for Aquarians and their numbers will be 15 and 22.

Reinvent yourself, change your look, buy clothes, everyone is watching you, everyone wants to be like you, you shine.

Pisces

“Open your heart to love, do not waste your love, open your heart to love that really is for you”, is the message for Pisces.

Mhoni asks this sign not to be so pessimistic, to be more sensitive, “you are a very positive sign.” His special day will be Friday July 16 and his lucky number 08.