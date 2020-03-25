Mhoni Seer Predicts Pandemic More Terrible Than Coronavirus | Instagram

A new pandemic is approaching and will park in the world for more than a year! Said Mhoni Vidente in his famous predictions.

Mhoni, who predicted the Coronavirus that currently has thousands of quarantined people around the world, shared that something more terrible is coming for the world, a pandemic it will park on it for a long time.

The Cuban shared that the new disease will be due to money, since the terrible pandemic that is coming will attack the economy and will be a hard blow.

It may interest you: Mhoni Vidente predicts famous singer will lose her life due to coronavirus

A pandemic is coming that will contaminate almost everyone, it will last more than a year, it is called the money pandemic, the economy, Mexico is going to be very fragile, said Mhoni Vidente.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

#Mhoni

A post shared by Mhoni Vidente (@ mhoni1) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT

It seems that the clairvoyant agrees with many that the economy must not stop, that young people are strong and must continue working.

Read also: Photo Mhoni Seer is presumed in underwear

Consume things near your home, do not stop consuming. The young man is strong, even though they are not going to be killed or tickled by this virus, leave that to the older people. They have to continue working, the economy is going to take us to hell, gentlemen, as well or more clearly I cannot say it. I know that the President wants to get ahead, but he will not be able to. If we do not insist on taking the country forward, there will be no human power to take it away, warned the famous seer.

.