Mhoni Seer predicts fearsome contagion for Pope Francis | .

The most feared virus today will reach the heart of the Vatican, Pope Francis will be infected, says Mhoni Vidente.

The famous seer has shared her Predictions for the second part of the month of April where he assures that the maximum leader of the Catholic Church will contract and fight against the fearsome disease.

He added that not only Francis will be affected, but also cardinals, bishops and other members of the church, so he asked to take his precautions.

I see the father, Pope Francis, I see the bishops, the sick, delicate cardinals, because of that devilish virus, that the letter from the mu3rt3 is still very close, shared the Cuban.

The video of Mhoni’s predictions was shared on his YouTube channel yesterday and has already exceeded 200,000 views.

In the same recording, Mhoni Vidente assures that a president will lose his life and that the coronavirus will strike in various fields, including shows and sports.

The famous advises her followers to take care of themselves, stay at home and pray a lot for those who have been reached by the virus that keeps the world on health alert.

