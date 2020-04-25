Mhoni Seer Kim Jong’s prediction could be fulfilled | Instagram

Everyone is commenting that Kim Jong Un has lost his life yet yet nothing is confirmed so one of Mhoni Vidente’s recent predictions could come true.

It was through one of his videos that due to the current pandemic Mhoni has been very active on social networks both on Instagram and on Twitter.

Today the seer has constantly shared more hope and blessings to his followers and to those who suddenly appear on his social networks, as well as share his predictions.

It may interest you: Silvia Pinal leaves the operating room after suffering a tremendous fall

It was through a video on her YouTube channel that the seer announced the predictions that would be presented in April and one of them would be in relation to the leader of South Korea.

“Bad people are going to end badly. One is from Asia (North Korea is located in East Asia), another from America and the attack, death or simply removing them from power is visualized, that will hurt their souls” .

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

#Mhoni A post shared by Mhoni Vidente (@ mhoni1) on Apr 25, 2020 at 11:08 AM PDT

According to what the seer pointed out powerful leaders from all over the world they would begin to take away rulers all with the aim of putting people who were more noble, wise and above all good with the people.

People say that Kim Jong Un he had to be operated on urgently and that it was precisely in this intervention that he lost his life that is what the Chinese media affirm, while the Japanese affirm that he is in a vegetative state.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

So far there has been no pronouncement since Pyongyang nor from its South Korean neighbors. In fact, the latest official claims even ruled out that his health was at risk.

We hope that the leader Kim Jon Un is stable and only rumors are mentioned about his health would not be a bad thing that for once Mhoni Seer do not be correct in your predictions.

Read also: Kim Jong-Un, the best memes of his supposed game

.