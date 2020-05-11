Mhoni Seer: Horoscope May 11; open your heart. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

This Monday May 11, the day paints to be positive and satisfactory, it is a matter of open your heart, and let what comes next. Mhoni Seer explains to you in detail what the stars bring to you and their energies, through the Horoscope today.

Horoscope today

Positive energies, new loves and butterflies in the stomach. You must listen to your inner self and try to make it happy. Dare to achieve it and give a chance to what the stars have in store for you according to your zodiac sign. Follow the advice of Mhoni Seer, and get it more easily.

Daily, Aries, you have in mind a very important life project that could solve your future, but you have not done enough to achieve it. Today it begins to look for people who are interested in the subject and who want to invest in it.

You need to meet more people, so also, starting today, begin to expand your social circle. Take a moment to reflect, although this is not the strongest point of your Aries sign, more impulsive, but you have to.

Surely you’ve been spending a lot of time at work and other concerns.

Even during this time of confinement you have kept yourself very busy, but it is very important that you do so, even on a daily basis. Today your love will also demand more attention. When you’re with him, sometimes you seem absent, with your head elsewhere.

Today you are thoughtful, it seems that worry never leaves you, Taurus, and every day you are doubting the things you do.

If you feel within yourself that vibration that gives you strength regarding what you are doing for the future, do not worry so much about the problems and let things continue to flow through this channel.

Don’t stop because you are about to get where you want to be. Today they can propose you an important job. Stimulate your creative part every day, which is what makes you unique, and shows what you know. Make original proposals.

In love, if there is a person who attracts you, propose to participate in that chat of friends that you have become fond of. I may not be as interested now as you are, but it will change as I get to know you better.

Because of your changing character, Gemini, now you feel that perhaps you have already finished the path to success. Today remember that although some things have come out round you still have a lot to fight for.

Stay strong to face any obstacle on a daily basis. In love, if you’re excited for someone who doesn’t know it yet, today is the time to speak bluntly.

If you are a Gemini who is in the initial phase of a relationship, try to move further with this person who makes you feel butterflies in your stomach and fills your heart with emotion.

Do not miss the possibility of continuing to experience these sensations on a daily basis. And if you belong to the smaller group, which feels that things have gotten difficult with who you were starting, take a break. Maybe this relationship is going nowhere.

Today a colleague will pay you an unexpected compliment, something that you, CancerYou were waiting daily for it to happen and this will cheer you up for the rest of the day.

As befits a genuine Cancer, you care a lot that they appreciate the quality of what you do and this is positive. Stay tuned to the phone today because throughout the day you can receive an important call.

They could offer you a good option to improve. If your economy is bad, do not get depressed and turn to your most direct family. Don’t feel bad about it, set them a date to repay the loan. They will be happy to help you.

And keep that illusion for the summer holidays, with which you dream every day. You can probably carry out your plans, you just need to be able to collect the money.

Don’t despair today for the money, Leo. Your economy is now giving you a hard time, but soon those problems that overwhelm you daily will be solved. Be calm and don’t make unnecessary expenses.

Maybe you have a debt with a close person who doesn’t dare remind you. At least give him a reason and a date to return it to him.

It doesn’t cost anything to look good and you, Leo, love being valued for your seriousness. On sentimental ground, you should slow down a bit. If you are thinking of a more serious commitment, today is not the time to consider it.

It is likely that your boy is not ready yet, and on the other hand, it will also be good to get to know him a little better, seeing him every day after confinement. Do not rush because you can get the opposite effect to what you are looking for

These days, you’re not exactly positive. Every day you think that inevitably the good things that are happening to you are going to end. Today he thinks that sometimes they come to stay and even some forever, Virgo.

Be proud of your achievements and keep working to keep them. If your goals are ambitious, as befits a Virgo native, don’t be afraid or stand up to the progress you are making on a daily basis.

And if you have to do something for yourself, take the time and resources you need, even if you have to sacrifice other things. Value things that are really important.

Today a temptation may appear on your sentimental horizon that could distance you from the person with whom you share your life. Before falling into it, remember the love and commitment you have.

It’s not like you PoundBut you are letting yourself be carried away by the flow of others and today you are at risk of falling into this error again. You should not allow others to make decisions on your behalf on a daily basis, among other things because not all people act with good intention.

Learn to differentiate between those who want things to go well and those who seek their personal interest.

Every day you are also worrying about an issue and you do not stop thinking about it, however, you are not attentive to the signals that life sends you to solve it.

In love, you express romanticism and seduction, but you have not just closed the circle. Someone is waiting patiently for you, but you are starting to get tired already. Watch or the person you have been looking for so long will walk away.

Today you have to take things easy, Scorpio. Think a little before acting and measure the steps you are taking well. In your daily chores do not do anything hastily or get overwhelmed and you want to solve everything in a minute.

There are times when you need to take a breather and let things flow and you, Scorpio, know it well. Actually, when you make decisions or act with that concern, you have a good chance of being wrong.

In love, if you are now with someone who makes you happy, do not make the same mistakes as in the past.

It is very important that, daily, apart from love and time, you surprise the person next to you with something special. Big things are not necessary, what is worth are the small details.

Sagittarius

Today you will have a good day, especially if you know how to cultivate patience which is one of the characteristics of your sign, although you train little in it.

So that everything goes, mentalize yourself and try to be aware of it daily. Today an important news for your life may come, but that implies having to wait a long time.

Begin to occupy your mind every day in other things so that this path is not so difficult for you. And today do not eat the coconut thinking what would have happened if you had made another decision, that your Sagittarius character makes you very prone to martyrdom for things that you can not solve and that also happen to everyone. In love, don’t be so patronizing with your partner. Make yourself worth more, Sagittarius.

Today you will realize the need to make certain changes in your life. This, put into practice daily, will be something very positive and will make you progress, Capricorn.

It is not about drastic changes or from one day to the next. Small changes on a daily basis will lead to a spectacular result. Start making some modifications to your daily routine today.

Try to be more active in the morning and not lean on the sofa at the slightest change, as when you are assailed by that reluctance of Capricorn. Also avoid snacking between meals or eating those sweets that you love.

And pay attention to the labels of the food products you buy daily. At least you know how much fat and sugar you’re getting into your body. Get your partner involved in this goal.

Get rid of this thought today that things always go wrong and that you screw up every day. Trust that life will show you the right way.

Stay tuned for signs today. And precisely a sign of yours is what a person who has a great interest in you expects daily.

The good thing is that you are also interested, but you have not dared anything for fear of rejection. You must be more thrown, Aquarium.

Do not hide. Dare yourself! If you are living with your love, for things to work, remember that housework must be divided equally. Don’t carry everything. And if it is the other way around, apply the story.

It is likely that today you will receive a good proposal to participate in a business, but interesting as it may seem, you will do well to reject it, especially if it is offered to you by someone you do not trust too much.

Listen daily to your inner voice but today with more reason. If you have started a new stage in your life, remember that the beginnings are always positive and provide an opportunity to correct the mistakes you may have made in the past.

Make the best of this new period, but do not idealize the situation, something very typical of you, if you are a Pisces genuine.

On the sentimental side, someone may come into your life today, but you have to improve your self-confidence and shake off the ghosts of the past before giving free rein to a new relationship.

.