The fearsome days of June 21 and 27 are approaching and Mhoni Vidente has warned that these dates will indicate great changes and the world will not be the same again.

The famous Cuban has now alerted everyone with her strong revelation on Twitter where she assures that the! Nf! Erno is probably now on The earthWell, the demons are already here.

The! Nf! Erno ran out of money, they are on Earth, wrote the famous.

HELL REMAINED WITHOUT DEMONS

THEY ARE ON EARTH – Mhoni Vidente (@mhonividente)

June 20, 2020

The seer’s followers shared her fear at his words, fear what Mhoni has seen for humanity and ask to pray for world peace.

And now what is going to come to this world of tears my @mhonividente, shared Vikthor.

Mhoniii that strong! To pray to raise the prayers to heaven to lower the 0di0 and the gods that are on earth, Veronique wrote for her part.

Mhoni Vidente has made it very clear in his predictions that he does not see positive things for the world since it will be on June 21 or June 27 the date when everything will change forever, including the energy of Earth.

Many relate Mhoni’s words to the prophecies of Nostradamus and Netflix’s Dark series, the latter assures that the Ap0c @ lipsis will arrive on Earth on June 27, 2020.

The Cuban, in addition, saw on these dates a gu3rr @, several countries will enter into conflict and the situation will be difficult.