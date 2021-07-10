MGZ will organize the Spanish Super Bantamweight and Half Championships

The Basque promoter MGZ has acquired the rights to organize the Spanish Super Bantamweight and Middleweight Championships.

MGZ has won the auction for both championships and must promote them in October or November at the latest.

At super bantamweight, the Madrid champion Álvaro Rodríguez «Ardi» (10-4-2, 1 KO) will make the fifth defense of his title against the malagueño Baldo Mira (8-0, 2 KOs), while at the middleweight (pictured), the vacant title will be contested by the Basque Jhon Jader Obregon (8-0, 4 KO) and the Catalan Javier Garcia Roche (19-6-1, 12 KO).

Two good matches for after the summer.