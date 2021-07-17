MGZ and Saga Heredia join forces for August 13

On Friday August 13 at the Plaza de Toros de Marbella, MGZ organizes the European championship between the French champion Samir ziani and the Granada aspirant John carter. The malagueño will also fight Baldo Mira and other fighters from the Basque promoter.

On the other hand, the team Heredia Saga joins the gala adding several fights with boxers from the group.

Ronny Landaeta looking for a rival, which could be the Senegalese resident in the Canary Islands Cheikh Dioum, in addition to the Moroccan resident in Malaga Ayoub El Fahmi, that will face the Colombian-Andalusian Christopher Mena Y Alberto Ortiz in view of Israel Muñoz.

More fighters from the promoter MTK they will complete the evening of ten professional fights. We will inform about the crossings.