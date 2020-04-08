As the Hollywood Reporter progresses, MGM has acquired the rights to the future movie of Ridley Scott, ‘Gucci‘, a criminal drama based on the murder of fashion innovator Maurizio Gucci. In addition, the media reports that Lady Gaga (‘A star is born’) is finalizing the talks to play Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the murder of Gucci after he had an affair.

Roberto Bentivegna writing the screenplay from Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 novel, ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed’. The story centers on the 70s and 80s, when the heirs of Guccio Gucci, founder of this company that owned 153 stores and invoiced more than 500 million a year in products, held a strong fight for control of the group.

The main axis of the story will be based above all on the figure of Maurizio, Guccio’s grandson, who was allegedly murdered by his wife Patrizia Reggiani, known as the black widow of Italy. Reggiani was convicted of ordering the murder of her ex in 1995 and spent 16 years in jail.

“This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me,” said Giannina Scott, who produced the film with husband Ridley through Scott Free. “The story is so hot, the aspirations are so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to bring it to the big screen. To say that we are delighted to partner with Mike De Luca and his brilliant team at MGM is insufficient. We cannot wait for that. the project will come to life next year. “

If all goes as planned, MGM plans to release the movie on November 24, 2021.