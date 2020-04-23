BELO HORIZONTE – The Government of Minas Gerais has defined the plan that will loosen social isolation and resume economic activity in the State. The strategy is to create a kind of protocol to be passed on to the mayors, who will be responsible for adopting flexibility. The first measures of distance between people and stoppage of companies and commercial establishments due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus were taken on March 17th.

The position takes place on the same day that the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), presented the São Paulo Plan, a project to open up some sectors of the economy in some regions of the state and stated that, despite this, to extend the quarantine period to after May 10. Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Goiás, Espírito Santo, Paraíba, Sergipe and Tocantins – and the Federal District has since relaxed social isolation since last week, imposed to contain the advance of the new coronavirus in Brazil. Experts differ on the topic.

It was defined that schools will not return to normal activities for less than three months. The longer-term return, however, will be in the area of ​​Culture. Movie theaters, concert halls, theaters and nightclubs will not work for at least 120 days from today. The program was called “Minas Consciente”. The entire resumption will occur gradually. Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) will announce on Thursday, 23, the program, which should reach the mayors next week, according to sources heard by the report.

The companies will be divided into groups that will be classified by colors. Green, for example, will be for companies that will be able to resume activities more quickly. Red, for sectors that will take longer to resume operations. The Government also wants to give priority to large companies, with high economic impact, that need fewer employees to operate. A calendar with the colors and the companies assigned to each of them will be delivered to city halls.

It was also decided that the application of the measures will be initiated by the Interior. Large centers, due to the greater number of people, should open slower. Entrepreneurs have been exerting strong pressure in the State for the resumption of economic activity.

Deaths

This Wednesday, the State Department of Health announced that 47 people died in Minas Gerais because of covid-19, three more than the report released yesterday, 21. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,283. Deaths suspected of having occurred because of the disease and which are still under investigation add up to 78. The number of suspected cases is 77,744.

This afternoon, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Eduardo Amaral, said that the peak projected for cases of covid-19 became June 3, compared to May 23, as previously forecast. The extension of the term, according to the secretary, occurred because of the population’s adherence to the isolation measures. The expectation is that Minas Gerais has 4,290 cases of the disease, against 3,583 of the projection that preceded it.

