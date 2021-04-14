MG Cyberster: The resurgence of the English myth in a sports and electric key …

The MG Cyberster ConceptAfter a long wait, it has become a tangible reality. The first time we got to see this roadster we were amazed. Its lines were the work of the design studio SAIC Design Advanced London that the Chinese constructor has in the United Kingdom. With him, they wanted to pay tribute to one of the most important models of the English firm: the MG B. However, they will do so by adapting to new trends.

At the time it was speculated that the MG Cyberster Concept I would ride a electric powertrain. Well, it is no longer a secret, but a reality. The return of the English firm to Europe has undergone a total reinvention and electricity is its new ‘religion’. We have already seen it with MG ZS EV Y EHS Plug-In Hybrid or the new products that are to come. If you like what you see pay close attention, because its evolution will surprise you …

In addition to a very sporty design, the MG Cyberster features state-of-the-art technology

The MG Cyberster Concept image It is reminiscent of the legendary British roadster of the middle of the last century. As explained by the manufacturer’s creative team, the round headlights «Magic Eye» and the front grill They have been designed with the original MG B Roadster in mind. As a curiosity, these lenses are opened when starting the car and contrast with the LED strip «laser belt» which, together with the «Hacker Blade» rims, adorns the side view.

Another aesthetic detail to mention is the rear flattened format. They call it “Kamm’s tail” or Kammback style and it suits you perfectly. Finally, we must mention that the rear optics have a design reminiscent of the Union jack, the Flag of the United Kingdom. This nod to their roots is due to the fact that MG has “disappeared” from her native country for several years and with these details they want to regain the lost favor of their local audience.

If the exterior aesthetics of the MG Cyberster Concept impress, on the interior it holds the bar. The brand has created a digital environment that separates driver and passenger through a marked central tunnel. The cockpit is virtual and comes to life through a generous screen that complements its information with the touch panel. The controls have not been neglected either and the proof is in the futuristic steering wheel with controls included in the ends.

The Cyberster Concept battery offers a very comfortable autonomy …

To finish we must mention its electrical technology. MG has not revealed many details, but has confirmed that the Cyberster Concept has an improved version of the moduleless battery technology (CTP). According to the brand, can exceed 800 kilometers of autonomy and accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than 3 seconds. All this seasoned by 5G connectivity and the ability to level 3 autonomous driving.

According statements by Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advanced London …

“The MG Cyberster Concept is a bold statement that looks strongly to the future of MG.. It touches our heritage, but more importantly, it is based on our cutting edge technology and advanced design. Sports cars are the lifeblood of MG DNA and Cyberster is a tremendously exciting concept for us. “

It will be necessary to see if it finally reaches the market, although we do not believe that SAIC dares to take the step until you know that your position in Europe has been firmly consolidated. A shame … although we will soon know new data.

Source – MG
























