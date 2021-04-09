Mg cyberster concept this is the powerful Chinese electric roadster

Almost a year ago, the now Chinese brand MG He had anticipated working on an electric sports car and now, in the anteroom of the Shanghai Motor Show 2021 which will take place at the end of this month, just revealed the first official images of the same.

MG will take it in the prototype phase, it has the name Cyberster concept and its impressive futuristic appearance frames it within the segment of the roadster but due to its mechanics, within the few electrical sports cars of its kind.

Along with the images, MG also released some technical details about the new cyberster but you have to start with their style.

According MG, the presentation of Cyberster It will mean the return of the company to the market of dtwo-seater sports cars and convertibles, like when it was in British hands.

And for this return he relied on the classics 1971 MGB and for this reason it retains some of its style features such as the long hood, round headlights and a very short rear overhang.

But it is the only nod to the past since the rest of the elements are innovative and surprising for their execution, for example, the lower front splitter, the side skirts, the cabin that looks like the cockpit of an airplane of the future, the beautiful anti-tip rings and a system of lights that is unpublished.

Precisely, the headlights have a special design in led and it has a “laser belt” that runs along the sides of the car and reminds of the chrome of the car. MGB. Stops have the ‘Union Flag ‘, framed in a full-width lightbar.

In the rear, the Cyberster has a flattened tail with an integrated and illuminated spoiler, and both elements, according to MG, improve performance aerodynamic.

And if it draws attention from the outside, the Cyberster interior it is totally futuristic. The cabin is divided by the vertical infotainment system mounted on the center console, through which the driver can access the various 5G navigation services.

The digital gauge cluster is also framed by two other displays, displaying video images from a couple of cameras and the steering wheel is yoke type and features a set of game controller-style buttons and triggers.

In the mechanical part, MG has not yet published the full technical specification of the Cyberster, although it confirmed that it will offer acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in three seconds and a range of autonomy of up to 800 km.

The Cyberster It will use a different electric powertrain than MG’s production vehicles, with a four-wheel drive system with two engines.

These figures would make him a perfect match for the Tesla Roadster. It only remains to see that both projects materialize.

British brand MG is part of Chinese group SAIC since 2007 and its production is carried out, almost entirely, in China.

