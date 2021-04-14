MG announces the official prices of its ZS EV and EHS models in Spain

The history of MG (Morris Garages) is one of the most interesting in the automotive sector. His vital career started in the 1920s and to this day he has gone through a thousand and one vicissitudes. Among all, we can highlight the different owners what has he had, being SAIC the last. In fact, this Chinese manufacturer has been the one that, with a lot of effort and financial sacrifice, has positioned it where it is today: alive and well.

The SAIC dream it was reintroduce it in Europe with guarantees of success and so far it seems that they have not succeeded. To do this they have reinvented themselves and, incidentally, embraced electrification. This is how they have arrived at the industrial plan that we presented to you a few days ago. In it they contemplate the arrival of two pure electric models, but while they land on the market here are the official prices of the ZS EV Y EHS Plug-In Hybrid.

MG offers in its models an unbeatable price-product-equipment ratio

As we all know, MG’s commercial image was not very good when it went bankrupt in 2005. At that time their models were unreliable and the build quality left much to be desired. To this must be added that, due to economic problems, the safety equipment it was getting dated. Well, the new managers of the British brand have taken this starting point into account and have changed it.

From the outset, the engineering that has shaped the new ZS EV and EHS Plug-In Hybrid It has nothing to do with the one of yesteryear. Second, we are facing more modern models that meet the latest demands in terms of quality, infotainment or security. The best proof is in the 5 stars EuroNCAP that they have achieved both models. These new qualities are perfectly appreciated in its equipment.

The Comfort finish of ZS EV It has elements like adaptive cruise control (ACC), 16-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen with connection for smartphone or navigation system. For his part, Luxury finish includes, among others, panoramic sunroof, power seats with heating function, 17-inch alloy wheels and blind spot control (BSM).

On the other hand we have EHS Plug-In Hybrid. The access version Comfort, offers elements such as 12.3-inch virtual instrument panel, 10.1-inch central touch screen with navigation system and smartphone connection (Apple Carplay and Android Auto) or bi-zone air conditioner. For its part, the Luxury version adds panoramic sunroof leather sports seats, LED mood lighting or 360-degree camera.

Prices of the ZS EV and EHS Plug-In Hybrid for Spain …

Considering the equipment offered by the ZS EV and EHS Plug-In Hybrid their prices are more than justified. In this table you can check how much you will have to pay to get one or the other. We remind you that these rates for Spain are final, that is, they include taxes, transportation, current discounts and MOVES II plan aid with scrap. What’s more, the commercial network will surely be able to make an effort.

Model Motor Traction Change Battery Finish Price Model Motor Traction Change Battery Finish Price ZS EV Electric 105 kW (143 HP) Front Automatic 1 speed 44.5 kWh Comfort 23,500 € ZS EV Electric 105 kW (143 HP) Front Automatic 1 speed 44.5 kWh Luxury 25,789 € EHS Plug-In Hybrid 190 kW (258 hp) Front Automatic 10-speed 16.6 kWh Comfort € 29,999 EHS Plug-In Hybrid 190 kW (258 hp) Front Automatic 10-speed 16.6 kWh Luxury € 32,900

