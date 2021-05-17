MG 6 XPower, the genes of the competition take over the Chinese saloon

Those of Morris Garage, focused on the electrification of its offer, are also launched to the sound of sports cars. The British firm presents the MG 6 XPower, a more aggressive option of the saloon that shows that sportiness is also present in its genes. A version that will go on sale in China, from mid-June.

The MG 6 XPower it is only a design exercise with which the firm intends to highlight its capacity for development in the category of sportier models if it dares to offer these types of versions in its product offering. The modifications implemented in the MG6 make the intentions clear. With the electrification in which the brand is immersed, anything is possible.

This development is the first from MG to bear the name “XPower”, a surname that exudes high sportiness and performance, and that bases its philosophy on the genetics of the competition, especially of the variant that competes in the TCR. From the front, the sharp LED headlights feature a black border that enhances their image and blends them with the larger Radiator grille occupying the front, filled with vertical concave bars in true AMG style.

The rear of the MG 6 XPower is truly aggressive and imposing

The mighty MG6 XPower to be sold in China

Dressed in a green paint, he uses black as a contrast on the roof, pillars, mirror caps, door handles, the side skirts and the central section of the engine hood, with a gradient that blends into the green. But what really stands out is the rear of this MG6. The huge carbon fiber spoiler and diffuser integrated between the four exhausts, in addition to the open gills behind the rear wheels that will eliminate turbulence. Even the width of the axles has also been generously expanded.

The interior of the MG6 XPower also presents a very sporty atmosphere, with leather-trimmed sports seats with green stitching, and the “XPOWER” logo engraved on the integrated headrests. The steering wheel is lined in Alcantara, with zsilver-painted grip handles and multifunction keys. A finish that is also reflected in the instrument panel, the vents and door handles. Even the door sills feature a strip that bears the legend “0001 Limited Edition”.

And it is that, although there is no evidence that it reaches production, Chinese sources point out that it is and that It will be put on sale in China, starting next June 12. An interesting novelty but for which technical specifications are not known either. What is appreciated inside is a automatic gear lever. We will have to wait a few days to find out what this new beast hides under the hood, and if there will be a possibility that it will be seen in European markets.

The interior of the MG 6 XPower exudes sportiness, with a driving position to match