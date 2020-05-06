Rosalind Elias, an American mezzo-soprano who created roles in a pair of Samuel Barber world premieres and debuted on Broadway at age 81, passed away. He was 90 years old.

Elias’s health has deteriorated over the past six months from congestive heart failure, according to his manager, Robert Lombardo, but he continued to attend dress rehearsals at the Metropolitan Opera until February 28.

He entered Mount Sinai West Hospital on Thursday with respiratory problems. He was ruled out of having a coronavirus, and died on Sunday, Lombardo said.

“I feel like we were all put on earth with a purpose and mine was to sing,” Elias told the New York Times in 1984. “If I don’t get sick, I’ll always be involved in some aspect of the theater. What I never want is to be bored with my life. “

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on March 13, 1930, Elias was one of 13 siblings whose parents came to the United States from Lebanon. I would listen to the radio broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera on Sunday afternoons when I was young.

He studied at the New England Conservatory in Boston, at the Saint Cecilia National Academy in Rome, and then at the Berkshire Music Center of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, now known as Tanglewood. He was trained under the baton of director and commentator Boris Goldovsky, a mentor to several generations of singers.

Elias appeared in “Metropolitan Opera of the Air,” a radio competition, when the Met hired her to replace a sick singer like Grimgerde, one of the Valkyrie sisters in Wagner’s “Die Walküre.” Elias said the role was learned in a week, and he debuted with the Met on February 23, 1954, with director Fritz Stiedry and a cast that included Astrid Varnay, Hans Hotter, Set Svanholm, Margaret Harshaw, and Blanche Thebom.

He went on to sing 687 performances in 54 roles with the Met over 42 years, plus performances of Verdi’s Requiem following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

She was slim and attractive, and her performances included starring roles in Bizet’s “Carmen,” Octavian’s in Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier,” Dorabella in Mozart’s “Cosí fan tutte,” Laura in Ponchielli’s “La Gioconda,” and Preziosilla in “La Forza del Destino” by Verdi.

Elias created Erika in Barber’s “Vanessa”, which premiered at the Met on January 15, 1958; Barber added the aria “Must the Winter Come So Soon” to his request. He was also a Charmian in Barber’s “Antony and Cleopatra,” which opened the Met’s new home at Lincoln Center on September 16, 1966.

.