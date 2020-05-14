MEXICO – The first to return to their normal activities will be 269 communities, from 15 states, which were called “municipalities of hope” and will do so from May 18.

“We have to continue taking care of ourselves,” assured the Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, in the presentation of the official plan hours after the most dramatic day of infections and deaths by COVID-19.

The second phase of the plan to return to “the new normal” will be carried out from that date and until the 31st; It will be preparatory and in it they will consider as essential the tasks of the construction, mining and transportation manufacturing industries.

“We are, as the president said, in the critical phase of the pandemic; we are doing well, we will emerge stronger from it,” said Jorge Alcocer, the secretary of Health.

Thus, by June 1, the rest of the nation is expected to be reactivated according to a map that will mark where danger is still imminent and in which places healthy measures must be maintained.

“This map changes dynamically, it changes and changes the trend of increase, stability or decrease in cases,” explained Hugo López-Gatell, the undersecretary of Health who has led the strategy against the pandemic.

Jazive Pérez has the information.

Based on this information, each week, the authorities will determine with a traffic light the activities that can be resumed: starting with public health, followed by work, which are carried out public spaces, open and closed.

In entities where there are no infections, students can return to classrooms in five days, but in the rest they will have to do it little by little, depending on the level of risk that exists in the place where they live.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that these measures will be voluntary and each state will decide whether to apply them or not.

“Nothing by force, all for reason,” said the president during his media conference.

Of course, the officials said they were aware that the reactivation could generate a new emergency, but they assured that this country is ready to face it.

.