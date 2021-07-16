Mexico’s sovereign bonds rebound thanks to AMLO’s austerity

(Bloomberg) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was elected with a leftist agenda to defend the poor. But, to the surprise of many, during the pandemic he has done more to defend bondholders.

The austerity it imposed when Covid-19 devastated the economy has had a social cost, but it has boosted bonds. Dollar instruments have returned 4.6% in the last three months, almost two percentage points more than the Latin American average. Bonds are now trading near their highest level since February, and they may continue to rise, said Shamaila Khan, director of emerging markets debt at AllianceBernstein in New York.

Mexico’s spending figures are in stark contrast to its regional peers. The government has spent just 0.7% of gross domestic product to combat the economic impact of COVID-19, compared to more than 8% in both Brazil and Chile, according to the International Monetary Fund. That has weighed on the economic rebound amid growing poverty and homicide rates near record highs, but it leaves Mexico with one of the lowest debt burdens in Latin America.

The rebound in bonds “draws a lot of attention,” said Claudia Ceja, a strategist at BBVA in Mexico City. “The indebtedness in Mexico as a result of the crisis has been lower than other emerging market countries.”

That, combined with a takeoff in growth in the United States and declining political risk after the June congressional elections, has helped boost Mexico’s benchmark dollar bonds over the past six weeks. However, after the high volatility of US Treasuries earlier in the year, the bonds still have a way to go to recoup the losses recorded during the first three months of 2021.

US impact

Mexico’s economic recovery is lagging behind its peers. Gross domestic product increased only 0.8% in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, while Brazil’s expanded 1.2%; that of Colombia, 2.9%; and that of Chile, 3.2%.

However, Ceja said that a reopening process and a potential economic boom in the US, Mexico’s largest trading partner, will help the economy catch up in the second half of the year.

Analysts surveyed by Citibanamex expect Mexico’s gross domestic product to expand 5.9% this year, above the 5.3% expected in Brazil, but still below the 8% forecast by analysts in Chile.

Mexican bondholders are also benefiting from a new twist in the saga: Despite austerity, López Obrador, known as AMLO, remains very popular. While other nations such as Colombia and South Africa have been rocked by civil unrest, refocusing investors’ attention on political risks, the latest opinion polls show López Obrador with an approval rating of 56%.

As risks diminish, spreads on instruments with maturities equivalent to Treasuries have fallen this year to 154 basis points, well below the high near the start of the pandemic of 438 basis points.

AllianceBernstein’s Khan says it remains positive on Mexican bonds as positive-effect factors continue.

“Too much risk was discounted in Mexican assets,” he said in an interview. “AMLO has proven to be fiscally responsible during the pandemic, being one of the few countries that has done so.”

This week, dollar bonds have risen, even as their peso-denominated counterparts cut last week’s gains. For its part, the majority of corporate bonds fell.

The short end of the TIIE swap curve is heading for its third consecutive week of declines as US Treasury yields fell. Meanwhile, Arturo Herrera, former Secretary of the Treasury and appointed by AMLO to be the next governor of the Bank of Mexico, indicated that the recent inflation peaks are the result of “temporary problems.” Still, the swap market is discounting about 100 basis points higher during the remaining four central bank meetings this year, although many economists do not expect monetary policymakers to raise rates on each and every one of them. the meetings.

Investors will be watching the next biweekly IPC report, to be released on Thursday, July 22, to determine whether Banxico will continue to raise its rate or take an intermittent approach. Next week, Mexico will also release figures for international reserves and retail sales.

