Mexico’s shadow banking will face the litmus test

Mexico's shadow banking industry will face a major test on Saturday when Alpha Holding SA tries to raise $ 15 billion to pay a coupon on its debt, as the markets incorporate an eventual default.

AlphaCredit, as the company is known, has a 30-day grace period to make the payment. Failure to do so would highlight the divergent fortunes of an industry that collapsed earlier this year when both Alpha and Crédito Real SAB de CV announced revisions to their financial statements. Since April, AlphaCredit has not commented on the issue and a company spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

While Credito Real weathered the storm and other non-bank lenders have recovered, AlphaCredit remains mired in financial difficulties. Its $ 300 million notes due 2022 are trading at just over 25 cents on the dollar. That’s a far cry from levels at the beginning of the year, when those same bonds were trading above 80 cents.

“For Alpha, there’s a good chance they won’t make the payment,” said Luis Maizel, co-founder of LM Advisers in San Diego.

Just last year, the two Harvard-educated founders of AlphaCredit courted investors on the grounds of being “the best disruptors out there” in payroll lending. The business, which charges about 50% for loans where payments are automatically deducted from wages, is often a safer segment. However, in April, the company reviewed its financial statements after revealing an accounting error of $ 200 million. Investors are still waiting to see the new figures today.

The competition

While AlphaCredit investors wait on tenterhooks, those with competitive debt are doing better.

The $ 500 million Credito Real notes due in 2028 have recovered and are now trading at about 88 cents on the dollar, though they are still below the 107 cent high from earlier this year.

“Since the initial shock that spread throughout the industry, our differentiators have allowed us to progressively separate ourselves from the other companies,” a Credito Real spokesperson said in emailed comments. The company is making efforts to improve value in the core payroll loan business, rather than adding volume, they said.

Other competitors are on the mend as well. Operadora de Servicios Mega SA de CV and Financiera Independencia SAB de CV erased their losses due to contagion in April. During the last month, mega bonds maturing in 2025 rose 1.7 cents on the dollar to 99.8 cents, while Financiera Independencia bonds to 2024 advanced 3.6 cents to almost 93.4 cents.

This week, Financiera Independencia’s bond yields were among the strongest for Mexican corporate debt.

In April, AlphaCredit disclosed a derivatives accounting error that it said could lead to an impairment of more than $ 200 million reported as other assets and accounts receivable. Credito Real was the next to be affected, increasing the size of its delinquent loan portfolio by 82% to more than US $ 30 million. Investors have since raised concerns about large accounts receivable from loan dealers, as well as asking more questions about accounting.

“When Crédito Real got into trouble, that, for me, was a call to stay away from the industry,” said Maizel, from LM.

Corporate debt

Mexican corporate bonds rose this week, driven by strong gains from information technology company Sixsigma Networks México SA, as well as Financiera Independencia. Sovereign credit denominated in pesos fell during the week along with government bonds denominated in dollars.

Next week, all eyes will be on Mexico’s overnight interest rate decision scheduled for Thursday. While policymakers are expected to vote to hold the rate, investors will carefully scrutinize the decision release for signs that the central bank is becoming more restrictive. So far, Banxico has indicated that it will continue to depend on the data despite high consumer prices.

The Fed’s statement this week, more restrictive than expected, has led financial markets to discount a more aggressive adjustment by Banxico. Mexico’s TIIE rate swap curve shows that traders expect, as of Thursday, almost 70 basis points of increases in the rest of 2021. A week ago, they expected only 50 basis points of adjustments.

The bank’s board of directors also noted that it expects the recent spike in inflation to be temporary, with the rate converging toward the 3% target by the end of 2022. Financial markets now indicate that the first 25-point rate hike base will take place in September. There are only two meetings scheduled, in June and August, before that possible first hike, so many hope that Banxico will soon begin to change its position.

Mexico will also release figures for international reserves, retail sales, inflation, unemployment and economic activity next week.

WHAT TO OBSERVE:

June 22: International reserves June 23: Retail sales June 24: Biweekly inflation, unemployment, overnight rate June 25: Economic activity

BOND SALES:

Cemex proposes to sell hybrid bonds Mexico plans another sustainable bond sale this year Cetelem will sell 2 billion pesos in local bonds on June 30 Betterware requests debt quota of 10 billion pesos Consorcio ARA will sell 1.5 billion pesos in local bonds in June Volkswagen Leasing de México will sell 2,000 million pesos in bonds on June 23

Original Note: Mexico’s Hardest-Hit Shadow Bank Faces Key Coupon Payment Test

