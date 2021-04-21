Mexico’s new agave drink

(Bloomberg) – The United States has had a long love affair with distilled agave beverages. First came the madness of tequila, then mezcal became fashionable in the country. Now, a group of entrepreneurs and investors believe that a new drink called avila promises to be the next international furor once bars and restaurants abroad reopen.

Revel Spirts Inc., a company based in Los Angeles, California, is based on a simple idea: take the same agave that is used in tequila, grow it in the state of Morelos and use the artisanal method of slow cooking with firewood and stone that produces smoked mezcal.

But if Revel’s secret recipe is based on two parts agave and one part traditional oven, it also has at least three parts marketing. Only distilleries in a certain region of Mexico can call their product “tequila,” just like champagne can only be made in part of France. Revel’s operations are elsewhere, in the central Morelos state. So instead of selling just another mezcal, Revel co-founders Héctor Ruiz and Micah McFarlane, who grew up in Minnesota, simply created a new category to generate a sense of mystique and novelty. The company is investing millions of dollars in the brand, marketing it with a famous face behind it and offering its most premium product, called “Añejo,” for up to $ 170 a bottle at US liquor stores.

“If I ask someone if they want mezcal from Morelos, Oaxaca or Guerrero, obviously people are going to say Oaxaca or Guerrero, because those are the places with the most history,” said Juan Carlos Gordillo, Revel’s director of operations in Mexico. “The objective of the Revel project is to create a new category called avila.” Ruiz, the co-founder, was born in Morelos.

The company, which sold its first bottle in 2017, expects to raise $ 20 million in a “C” investment round in the coming months. About 60% of that will go to advertising and marketing, and the rest will go to building infrastructure and inventory of its Avila products. The name is a tribute to Noé Ávila, a master distiller who works at the Héctor Ruiz family’s distillery. And it helps to have actor Justin Hartley from the “This is Us” TV series as the owner since May 2020 to give the brand a boost.

With the closing of bars and clubs due to the pandemic, Revel has been selling its “Añejo” offerings, with 24 years of months of maturation in French oak barrels, through online distributors such as Reserve Bar and traditional liquor stores.

“We are a small, artisanal operation, therefore we cannot sell our product for $ 20,” McFarlane said of the high price of the bottle. “We have worked very hard to offer something made with quality natural agriculture and few pesticides.” In the dry plains between the Morelos hills, the Ávila jimadores cut the pointed leaves of the blue agave until only the pineapple remains. plant. The hearts are cooked on a bed of stones collected from the slopes of the nearby Popocatepetl volcano, crushed and then fermented. It is distilled up to three times, passes through a filtration system and is aged in barrels for up to 24 months for the Añejo. On the other hand, a tequila-like steam cooking system is used for other pineapples, and most of Revel’s distillates are a blend of alcohol made with the two processes.

Globally, tequila and mezcal still have plenty of room to grow, accounting for just about 3% of the $ 491 billion distillate industry, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kenneth Shea. In North America, the main market for agave distillates, the share is higher, at 11%, he said.

IWSR, a market analysis firm that tracks alcoholic beverages, projects that the volume of mezcal in the US will grow more than 64% between 2019 and 2024, while tequila is expected to grow 36%.

“Consumers are looking for something different, artisanal,” Shea said. “Consumers are looking for something different, handmade. If they are good at marketing, they have a good chance of succeeding. “

In addition to its premium Añejo line, Revel’s portfolio is currently made up of avila blanco, which sells for US $ 60, and reposado, which ages for 12 months in American white oak barrels, for US $ 75. A fourth product called “El Popo”, in honor of the volcano that is 20 km from the distillery, is ready to be launched in the US in the second half of the year.

The agave takes an average of seven to ten years to mature. That long process and huge demand have sent prices skyrocketing, Shea says. “It is a real problem, the demand is so strong that producers cannot keep up,” he said.

Revel says he solved that problem by mixing three types of agave. Currently, the company has access to 550 hectares of agave, including blue, espadín and criollo. The former is traditionally used by tequileros while the latter two are used by mezcaleros.

“We have enough agave until 2030,” said co-founder McFarlane. “Every year we try to add hectares by buying from farmers’ associations.”

The rows of agaves in the town of Jonacatepec, Morelos are surrounded by fields of sorghum, corn and cane in the middle of hills. The Popocatepetl volcano has long captured national attention when its long fumarole can be seen during its active periods. Planting agave is a long-term bet for farmers, who make a profit by selling small agave plants called hijuelos to other growers while they wait for theirs to mature.

Morelos distillers have sought certification to be considered tequila and mezcal producers, but they did not obtain any, says Andrés Torres Acuña, responsible for quality systems at the Tequila Regulatory Council. Morelos previously tried to market the “refino” drink, an agave distillate that Emiliano Zapata is said to have drank, but it did not gain popularity.

“Each region has different qualities,” Torres said. “If everyone tried to make a product that was different from ours, it would be fabulous.”

