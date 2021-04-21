Mexico’s national team already knows its rivals from the Olympic Games

The Mexican team met on Wednesday who will be their group rivals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the draw in Zurich.

The tricolor is in Group A with the great host, Japan. Also accompanied by France Y South Africa. It must be remembered that the first two classified in the group will access the next phase and must face the two best in group B.

Mexico will make its debut in the Olympic event against the complicated selection of France on July 22 at the Tokyo Stadium, they will then have to face the hosts on July 25 at Saitama Stadium and will close before South Africa on July 28 at the Sapporo Dome.

For their part, the 4 teams that complete group B are New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, who finished fourth at the Rio Olympics, and Romania.

The # Tokyo2020 Olympic Men’s Soccer Groups Are Now Defined! 🇯🇵⚽️ # UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/Fuxewu03zT – # Tokio2020 in Spanish (@ Tokyo2020es) April 21, 2021

In this sense, the great finalists of the previous edition of the Olympic Games held in Rio, Brazil and Germany, will share group D, who is completed by the national teams Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.

The winners of said group must be measured against the two best of group C, which is made up of the national teams. Argentina, who was champion in the Olympic Games of Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008; Egypt, Spain and Australia.

It is striking that if Argentina and Spain qualify, on paper the strongest teams in the group, The South American and European finals that took place in the qualifying tournament for Tokyo 2020 could be repeated.