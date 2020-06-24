Mexico is one of the five nations that, according to the IMF, will have the most serious fall in its economy during 2020

On top of the Republic are Spain and Italy, with an expected drop of 12.8 percent

Also France and the United Kingdom will fall in double digits, to 12.5 and 10.2 percent respectively

In no country in the world are there good prospects for the economy this 2020. It makes sense, if one considers the brutal blow that the Great Enclosure had in the finances of practically all businesses. In fact, the outlook is worsening across the planet, because although the reopening is already underway, the recovery has not reached the magnitude that governments expected. The foregoing painfully applies to Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to El Financiero, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just announced a readjustment to its estimates for the Mexican economy in 2020. Now, the country’s GDP is expected to show a 10.5 percent drop, compared to 2019. This is a more negative view than that presented in April, when a drop of « only » 6.6 percent had been estimated. It is also well above the new average calculated for the world.

According to the IMF, the COVID-19 pandemic will probably cost everyone a 4.9 percent drop compared to 2019. It should be noted that Mexico is considered the country in the entire Latin American region that will suffer the most serious impact from this health crisis. But it is not all bad news. The Fund also corrected its recovery prospects for 2021. A rebound of 3.3 percent is now expected, tenths better than what was said in April.

Prospects for the Mexican economy

Few people will really be surprised by this brutal downward adjustment of the IMF, considering the state of Mexico’s economy in recent weeks. There is no clarity on how much it will cost the citizens of the country to recover from this crisis. In addition, outside of restaurants and shopping malls, there is no real interest in resuming consumption at the reopening. Worse still, foreign investment is escaping from the Republic because of the government.

It should be noted that the IMF estimates are preliminary. There is always the possibility that Mexico’s economy will have a very good rebound for the second half of 2020. It is evident that there is no way that growth can be achieved compared to 2019 (something that, worldwide, only China could achieve) . But there is still a chance to reduce how painful the country’s collapse will be, and therefore the negative consequences of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, it is worrying that, as the months go by, the estimates are only darker. The more advanced 2020 is, the more accurate the figures will be for the closing of Mexico’s GDP. Federal authorities need to start taking the strongest possible steps to reduce this economic impact. Or, if that is not your priority, be already aware of how negative social consequences for the future can be managed.

Options for companies and individuals in the country

The fall in Mexico’s GDP will affect small businesses and individuals more seriously. Examples of this can be seen even now. Since May, citizens have been more concerned with the economic crisis than with the health risk of an ongoing pandemic. The Treasury pointed out that the COVID-19 coup would be felt more in the second quarter. And just a week ago, it was estimated that about a million jobs would be lost.

What can companies and individuals do to deal with the new economic crisis that is coming? According to Coil, it is necessary to cut expenses as much as possible, so that you can have enough resources for the future. The HBR notes that, for companies, a very specific focus on technology is needed. And Forbes believes that a serious mistake is not to downsize a business as soon as possible, if deemed necessary.

