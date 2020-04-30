Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product shrank 1.6% in the first quarter from the previous three months, when the outbreak of the new coronavirus began to affect activity in Latin America’s second largest economy, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted estimate by the national statistics agency was slightly better than expected in a poll with . economists on Monday, which predicted an economic contraction of 1.7%. [nL2N2CF1AX]

Forecasts made after the survey was published pointed to an even more pronounced contraction in GDP.

A breakdown of the data showed that primary activities such as agriculture, fishing and mining even grew by 0.5% in the quarter.

Secondary activities, which include manufacturing and tertiary activities, which span the service sector, fell 1.4% from the fourth quarter, the figures showed.

Mexico did not begin to impose major restrictions on the economy until the second half of March. Thus, the major impact of the new coronavirus outbreak is not expected to be fully reflected in official data until the second quarter.

Still, auto sales fell a quarter last month.

Analysts are forecasting that the Mexican economy, which had already entered a moderate recession in 2019, could shrink by around 10% this year.

The statistics agency is expected to publish a final estimate for the economy’s first quarter performance on May 26.

If confirmed, the quarterly contraction will be the sharpest since the first quarter of 2009, when the economy shrank 5.1% during the global financial crisis.

In unadjusted terms, the economy also contracted 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year, the data showed.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

