Mexico reclassified the automotive industry as an essential activity to resume operations before the entry into force of the T-MEC on July 1

It is important that the Automotive industry of Mexico resume operations to adjust to the changes brought about by the trade agreement agreed with the United States and Canada (T-MEC) which comes into force on July 1, informed the Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez.

It was for this reason that the Automotive industry how exercise essential, since this sector is the one that will have the most adjustments both for the regional and labor content, the two characteristics of the new treaty.

“So we needed this reopening in automotive to start working, because it is going to have to face the T-MEC rules soon and it will be July 1st soon.

“We have agreed with the United States to have transition regimes, but there are new rules and these new rules come into effect on July 1,” he explained during the morning press conference.

The federal official pointed out for almost a month they had contact with the United States authorities because since the disease came, the supply lines between both countries began to be disturbed, but this phenomenon had already happened since the coronavirus hit China.

“Then we were in a process in which these chains were breaking; At the time that China began to articulate, the United States and Canada were interested in having a very solid supply chain, ”he said.

He explained that the supply chain He means that for a car to arm itself in North America it crosses the border seven times.

“It is not that all the parts arrive in a single moment and are assembled in any of the plants in the different states of Mexico, but it may be that an engine or half of an engine or the components of an engine for a truck are Its construction begins in Alabama, it arrives in Mexico, other parts are incorporated, it travels to Missouri, it returns to Monterrey and this is how the chain is made. So that supply chain is very important, “he stressed.

He added that Mexico is the leading exporter of tractor trucks of the world, so it is important to synchronize the entry into force; however, he noted that the arrival of COVID-19 was later in this country than in the rest, so it was decided to prioritize health.

“We had to start doing this thawing, this reopening until we were certain that this was not going to impact health,” he said.

Márquez explained that they have asked companies to join the list of essentials the highest sanitary standards. In addition, they will request a gradual and gradual coupling to avoid a virus outbreak.

With information from Notimex