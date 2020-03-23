Mexico’s appeal to the WBCI does not proceed, is out of the World Classic: MLB

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- The Major League Baseball (MLB) office reported that the appeal of Mexico presented to the board of directors of the World Baseball Classic, Inc (WBCI) is not appropriate, because if they did not get even one out in the ninth inning of the match against Italy, cannot be considered as a partial entry.

More than 12 hours after the scandal at the end of the game in which Mexico defeated Venezuela 11-9, the MLB confirmed what a Technical Committee determined early Monday morning: Venezuela will play the tiebreaker match against Italy in group D.

He also blamed those who manage social networks for having announced that the Aztec ninth would contest the tiebreaker match, as he did so without waiting for the determination of the Technical Committee and that generated confusion that should not have existed.

“Before the Technical Committee reported on it, many media outlets, including WBC and MLB Network social media accounts, incorrectly reported that the team from Mexico and not the one from Venezuela would play the tiebreaker, which caused confusion.

“After receiving the ruling of the Technical Committee, the Mexican Baseball Federation sent an appeal to the board of the World Baseball Classic, Inc., which made a decision and confirmed what the Technical Committee determined,” the statement said.

After reviewing the number of runs allowed and the number of innings played defensively, the Technical Committee concluded that the two best ranked countries are Italy (20 runs / 19 defensive innings = 1.05) and Venezuela (21 runs / 19 innings in the defensive = 1.105), while Mexico was in third place (19 runs / 17 defensive innings = 1.117).

In its protest, the MLB said, Mexico insists that the bottom of the ninth inning of the game that played and lost 10-9 to Italy on March 9 should be considered as a full or partial entry.

However, the board of directors concluded that for this entry to be taken as partial, Mexico must have taken at least one out, which did not happen because Italy turned it around and left the Mexicans lying on the ground.

The MLB explained that the same formula is used to calculate pitcher statistics, for example, the percentage of clean runs (ERA).

In addition, he added, since the first edition of the WBC, in 2006, this same tie-breaking criteria has already been applied, including a group in which Mexico was with Japan and the United States that ended tied with a record of 1-2.

“Japan played 2/3 innings before falling to the United States 3-4 (they were also lying on the ground) and the Japanese advanced to the next round thanks to those 2/3 played defensively.”

The MLB also regretted that members of the outstanding staff at the Guadalajara headquarters have confused the managers of the Mexican team and the players, because those mistakes were made because they were not based on the WBC rules.

Members of the WBCI Board of Directors are Tony Clark and Tim Slavin of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), Tony Pettiti, MLB Chief Operating Officer and Daniel R. Halem of the MLB Legal Department.

