Mexico would suffer the loss of Carlos Salcedo for the match against Guatemala

The Mexican National Team drew 0-0 against the Trinidad and Tobago squad in its 2021 Gold Cup debut, in a match that left many players touched in Gerardo Martino’s box, where in addition to Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, the defender of the Tigers of the UANL Carlos Salcedo, the game against Guatemala would be lost.

According to information from ESPN’s Mac Reséndiz, Mexico will not have the ‘Titan’ Salcedo for the matchday 2 match against Guatemala because he ended up with a contusion on his left leg, and his presence with the Mexican National Team will depend on his evolution.

In addition to the balance left by @miseleccionmx’s match yesterday against Trinidad and Tobago, Carlos Salcedo has a contusion on his left leg; their participation in Guatemala is subject to their evolution @ESPNmx @futpicante – Mac Reséndiz (@MacResndiz) July 11, 2021

It should be remembered that the Mexican National Team lost Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano due to injury and his withdrawal from the 2021 Gold Cup was officially announced.

The Carlos Salcedo thing seems at first that it will not be anything serious, but the coaching staff of ‘Tata’ Martino does not want to risk and will see his evolution from now until the day of the game against Guatemala.

