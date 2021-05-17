Mexico wins Miss Universe! Andrea Meza took the crown | AFP

Surely the name of Andrea Meza will begin to sound in everything Mexico because it became the new miss Universe, achieving the crown for the third time for this beautiful Mexican.

This was the 69th edition of the contest of the famous beauty contest, It was this Sunday that Miss Universe 2021 was held, with only 26 years of age.

Again this year, 74 participants were competing in the contest Andrea Meza was one of them, she is originally from Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico.

In addition to being a model, Andrea is dedicated to promoting tourism in her native Chihuahua, in addition to having studied systems engineering and works as an activist for women’s rights, another of the activities she has carried out is as a professional makeup artist, supporting other countries to raise funds and help them some of them are China, Indonesia and India.

Meza could literally be considered a role model, due to the actions that he performs and that he will surely carry as an example and practice throughout his reign.

Since the contest began, her presence immediately began to stand out among the beautiful participants and as the excitement of Mexico progressed knowing that Meza continued to advance among each of the finalists, from the moment that Andrea was named among the five finalists, Twitter began to trend its name.

Among the finalists we find:

Andrea Meza from Mexico Julia Gama from Brazil Kimberly Jiménez from the Dominican Republic Adline Castelino from India Janick Maceta from Peru

Three Mexican names have been awarded in this contest, considered one of the most important contests in the world, the first name was that of Lupita jones In 1991, being originally from Mexicali, Baja California, the second Miss Universe was Ximena Navarrete in 2010, she is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco and now eleven years later Andrea Meza has the title again.

Wearing a beautiful long red dress with diamonds, she received the crown of Zozibini Tunzi South African model who was the celebrity with the longest reign in the history of Miss Universe because her reign began in 2019, because in 2020 the contest was not held due to the pandemic in which the world was involved .

Several netizens have shown support for the beautiful model through Twitter, a parade of comments in support and constant congratulations they have shared on the microblogging service.

Andrea has 713 thousand followers on her official Instagram account so far, surely from this moment she will begin to have many more, especially since her popularity has begun to increase, it would not be a surprise if this Sunday several thousand Internet users began to track your account.

For several days she has been sharing content on her Instagram related merely to the pageant, always wearing spectacular things with which surely many coincide, especially relying on the fact that she is an excellent professional makeup artist so she knows perfectly what she likes and how you can look your best in each of your outfits.

The contest was held in the Hardrock Guitar Hotel which is located in Miami, Florida, United States, recently Noelia shared a publication where the place appeared from afar, the striking thing about the place is that it is shaped like a huge guitar, hence its name.

The most recent post on her Instagram is where Zozibini Tunzi is putting the beautiful Miss Universe crown on her 11 minutes ago she shared the photograph that will surely turn the world.