CDMX.- The Government of mexico He agreed to carry out repatriation flights for Mexicans, from the United States to Mexico City.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) reported Tuesday night, in a joint statement with Migration and the Secretaries of the Interior and Health, that this is a coordinated act with the United States government, in which there will be 8 repatriation flights of compatriots.

Transfers will take place from San Diego, California (four flights) and Brownsville, Texas (four flights) on May 19, 22, 26, and 29. The objective is to repatriate up to 133 Mexican people per flight in a dignified, safe and orderly manner and to facilitate the return to their places of origin. This operation will be carried out in accordance with current regulations and the health standards established in each country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upon arrival in Mexico, the National Migration Institute will receive compatriots to issue them a repatriation certificate and assist them in returning to their home states by land, “the agencies said in the statement.

They promised that prior to the departure of the flights, the US authorities will carry out the health protocols for the early detection of symptoms of Covid-19.

They will only board the flights, they added, those people who at the date of repatriation do not show signs or are asymptomatic.

Upon arrival of the flight, the International Health team will carry out a preventive review of the nationals, in accordance with the provisions of the “Standardized guideline for epidemiological and laboratory surveillance of viral respiratory disease”, to detect signs related to Covid- 19. In addition, it will provide information on voluntary isolation, disease prevention and health promotion, “they stated.

HLL

On this note:

.