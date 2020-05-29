The recovery of the world economies will be slow, and in this environment Mexico will experience a stronger recession than other countries in the region, according to the OECD.

The Recovery of the economies the world will be slow, U-shaped, and in this environment Mexico will suffer a strongest recession that other countries in the region warned José Ángel Gurría Treviño, Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Our estimates predict that Mexico will suffer a more marked recession than other economies in the region, given its degree of openness and its dependence on trade and international investment, “said Gurría Treviño.

He argued that the mexican economy It will also suffer a negative effect of this crisis in key areas for growth, such as tourism, the automotive sector, oil and international remittances.

A rebound in Mexico’s GDP was expected in 2020, with a positive direction going forward. Now there is talk of a contraction between 7.0 and 8.0 percent, but even with the recovery of 2021, at the end of this year the economy will still be smaller than in December 2019, “added the OECD secretary.

In his opinion, the magnitude of the recession will depend on how the pandemic, both in Mexico and in the world, but also of the measures taken.

He suggested in this regard to use in Mexico to macroeconomic policy, as all countries do, as an instrument of social protection. “During the first phase of the crisis it is essential to offer social protection for companies and families“He stressed in a commemorative internet conference of”Jesus Silva Herzog“

He stated that all the monetary and fiscal stimuli possible to win the war against the virus as soon as possible.

This crisis should lead Mexico to make an extra effort to increase collection, without stifling business activity. Collection in Mexico of 16 percent of GDP is still the lowest in the OECD; on average these countries capture 34 percent, “he said.

He said that it is a good time to review and correct the multiple exemptions from the tax system, which are regressive, in addition to strengthening the tax administration to fight against evasion.

In this context, the automatic exchange of information on bank accounts abroad becomes very important.

Thanks to the work of the OECD, to date, more than 50 million bank accounts, with a value of more than five trillion euros, are already on the desks of the tax chiefs of around 100 countries, with names and surnames, he stressed.

In Latin America, in 2019 alone, governments have received information on more than 1.3 million bank accounts abroad from their citizens, worth 810 billion euros.

Mexico is part of this effort, and in this case, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) It already has a list of Mexican citizens with accounts abroad.

The country is taking measures to strengthen the response capacity of its health system, but it is necessary to redouble efforts and dedicate more budget to have a minimum number of beds, fans and having your own ability to test, and all this requires an increase in public spending.

It recommended strengthening the social protection and welfare systems of the most vulnerable population, as well as increasing social spending and reducing informality.

It also recommended strengthening support for companies and administrative simplification; postpone tax payments, as well as develop support programs for the most affected sectors such as tourism, area lines and small and medium companies.

