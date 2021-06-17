Mexico will start against Jamaica its way to Qatar 2022 | Excelsior

MEXICO CITY

Mexico will start its way to the Qatar World Cup 2022 facing Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium on September 2, CONCACAF revealed on Wednesday, announcing the full schedule for the tie.

The team led by Argentine Gerardo Martino will close its first round of matches with a visit to Costa Rica on Sunday three days later and later they will collide with Panama, also visiting, on Wednesday, September 8.

Mexico along with the United States, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica were previously classified to the final round due to their FIFA ranking, but until now they met their rivals because Panama, Canada and El Salvador had to play an additional round to reach this stage.

Three teams from the area will qualify directly for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and a fourth will play an international playoff.

Mexico, which is one of the great favorites to take over one of the three passages, he hasn’t missed a World Cup since Italy 90 when he was sanctioned by FIFA for improper lineups in age-restricted categories.

In a qualifying tournament, the last time the Mexicans were out of a World Cup was in Spain 82, when the format was in a single venue.

In the hexagonal for Russia 2018, Mexico was first and advanced smoothly with Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio leading the team.

After the first round of three games to be played in September, Mexico will host Canada and Honduras on October 7 and 10, respectively, and closes with a visit to El Salvador on Wednesday the 13th.

Visits to the United States and Canada are scheduled in November on dates to be defined.

This is a difficult start for the Mexicans with visits in five of their first eight games.

The tie will resume on January 27 of next year when Jamaica will host the Mexicans, which will then host Costa Rica and Panama on January 30 and February 2, respectively.

The last three meetings for El Tri will be in March. On the 24th they receive the Americans, on the 27th they visit the catrachos and their last match will be at the Azteca against the Salvadorans.

cmb

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.