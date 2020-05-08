López Obrador reported that his Administration will send a diplomatic note to the United States government to request all the information on the “Fast and Furious” operation.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, informed that his Administration will send a diplomatic note to the government of the United States to request all possible information about the operation “Fast and Furious“, Discovered in 2011, as a result of the exmandatario’s statements Felipe Calderón.

Former President Felipe Calderón rejected last Thursday that, during his government, there was an agreement with that of United States to introduce weapons into the country in the framework of the secret operation “Fast and Furious”.

“IF we already know this from the former president (Calderón) we are going to send a diplomatic note to the US government, we want a report on this case, to be reported by the Department of Justice (…) asking for all the information on this issue and is widely known in Mexico.

“How to do that? A government that invades in this way, that flagrantly violates sovereignty, international laws, and are we going to be silent? We have to see it based on what happened, thinking about that time, we have to ventilate it so that an action of this type will never be carried out again, ”he said.

López Obrador noted that it is time for the US government offer an apology The Mexican government for this operation, which introduced weapons to the country and that “they ended up with organized crime,” he said.

“It is still time for the United States government to offer an apology, the president was another, but in the end it is the United States government that has to explain this situation, as we would have to do if we had done something similar in the United States. United. It is part of international law ”, he pointed out.

Marcelo Ebrard, head of Foreign Relations (SRE), explained that this diplomatic note to the US government would be made and sent this Friday to Department of State.

From 2006 to 2011, the failed “Fast and Furious” operation of the US Agency for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), illegally introduced more than two thousand weapons into Mexico that ended up in the hands of organized crime.

On this failed operation, the former president Calderón Hinojosa He pointed out on social networks: “it is false that the Mexican government has had an agreement with the US government to introduce weapons to the country. During the 2006-2012 Administration, the Mexican government firmly demanded that the US government stop the trafficking of weapons that reached criminals. ”

At no time was the content or specific implementation of said American judicial strategy an issue that was the subject of knowledge, discussion, and least of all agreement between Presidential offices. – Felipe Calderón (@FelipeCalderon) May 8, 2020

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Notimex