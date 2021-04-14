Mexico will request your biometric data if you own a mobile phone

The Senate of Mexico endorsed a controversial opinion that allows collect biometric data from mobile phone users. In order to reduce the crimes of extortion and kidnapping that are common in Mexico, the ruling endorses the creation of a user registry with sensitive data.

In a close vote, the legislators of Morena – the ruling party – gave the go-ahead to an initiative to reform the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law. The National Register of Mobile Telephone Users obliges users to deliver their biometric data, official identification number and address, among other data.

This means that when you buy a cell phone prepaid or postpaid, you must deliver all kinds of sensitive information to the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT). According to R3D, the Register is a new version of the National Registry of Telecommunications Users (RENAUT), created in 2008.

Those with good memories will remember that RENAUT was a failed attempt created by the Government of Mexico for the same purpose. The program did little to curb crimes such as extortion, which increased by as much as 40%. In 2011, RENAUT was phased out after a database leak of users that ended up selling for just 500 pesos (20 euros) on the black market.

The National Register of Mobile Telephone Users represents a clear unconstitutional tool. While a person’s name, address or telephone number may change, biometric data cannot be modified or restored. The IFT would have access to fingerprint, facial features, iris and tone of voice of all the owners of a mobile phone line.

Collecting biometric data would seek to stop extortion by telephone

Lucía Meza, Senator of Morena, justified the creation of the registry with data thrown by Inegi. According to the legislator for the State of Morelos, one in five crimes committed was for extortion. The National Register of Mobile Telephone Users would give the authorities elements to identify and prosecute this class of crimes.

The detail that Meza and his fellow party members do not consider is that organized crime is one step ahead. As R3D mentions, criminal networks use techniques to spoof phone numbers, clone SIM cards, VoIP services, and cell phone theft.

Currently the authorities have tools to combat these crimes, such as the geographic location of a mobile phone in real time. To this we add that a large part of these calls are made within prisons and under the protection of public officials.

The opposition parties threatened to go to the Supreme Court of Justice to prevent the IFT from collecting biometric data from citizens. Senator Xóchitl Gálvez mentioned that although the intention is good, carries the risk of creating an unconstitutional and authoritarian tool.

Biometric identification for the purchase of a SIM card is a policy applied in countries with authoritarian governments such as China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela, among others.

The National Register of Mobile Telephone Usersl will apply to both new lines and existing users. Dealers they will have up to two years to collect the information of its users and in case you cancel your line, the information could be retained for up to six months.

More on this topic