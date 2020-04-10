Aims to send 154 foreign people back to their countries of origin

Notimex –

The government of Venezuela communicated this Thursday that it enabled a special flight to send Mexico 154 foreigners, including US citizens, to manage connections to their home countries there.

The plane is from the Conviasa state airline and left the “Simón Bolívar” International airport for the city of Toluca. Carlos Ron, vice minister for North America of the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Relations, said the flight responds to the request of foreigners to the government to return to their homes amid the pandemic of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, a direct flight to the United States could not be offered due to the unilateral coercive measures that the US government has imposed on the Conviasa airline and direct flights from VenezuelaRon said.

The vice minister also said he is looking for alternatives to return to the country more than a thousand Venezuelans who are stranded in the United States, “whose government has been adamant in lifting the coercive measure that prohibits the airline from landing on its territory.”

For his part, the president of Conviasa, Ramón Velásquez Araguayón, maintained that epidemiological control protocols were implemented during the boarding of the plane and the trip to detect positive cases of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, the United States has taken various actions against Venezuela and intervention, such as accusing President Nicolás Maduro and his collaborators of drug trafficking, calling elections in the South American country and deploying fleets near its coasts.