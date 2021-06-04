Mexico will participate in the Cannes Film Festival with five films – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Mexican producer and scriptwriter Julio Chavezmontes said he is proud of the five Mexican productions that will be at the Cannes Film Festival this year – three of them with his participation – and assured that Mexican cinema deserves greater investment.

“We Mexicans have reason to be very proud of our industry,” said the founder of Piano, the first Mexican production house to arrive at the Cannes Film Festival with three films.

“This shows that we have one of the best industry in the world and that it is a worthwhile investment for the country, it shows that we can participate in important dialogues and be members of a common world,” said the screenwriter.

The films with which Piano will arrive, from July 6 to 17, in Cannes are ‘Memoria’, by the Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, starring Tilda Swinton and with the participation of Daniel Giménez Cacho.

Also ‘Annette’ by French filmmaker Léos Carax, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and ‘Bergman Island’ by Mia Hansen-Løve, starring actor Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska.

The three films were made in co-production with countries such as Thailand, Germany, the United States, Colombia, Belgium and Japan.

“It shows the best that cinema has, which is that it can transcend borders, return us to the essential. It is something very important in these times when governments seek to close borders and discriminate. These exchanges are what can save us from xenophobia ”, assured the producer.

Chavezmontes is joined by Mexican names such as the director Tatiana Huezo and her producer Nicolás Celís (‘Roma’, 2018), who will present his first fiction feature film: ‘Noche de fuego’.

And the director Michel Franco (‘Nuevo Orden’, 2020) and Eréndira Núñez, who co-produced the film ‘La civil’, by Romanian director Teodora Mihai, recorded in Mexico with the participation of Arcelia Ramírez and Álvaro Guerrero.

“One of the things that makes me feel most proud of this industry are precisely my colleagues, we are all very close and we celebrate each other’s work a lot,” said Chavezmontes.

The Ministry of Culture celebrated “the outstanding participation that Mexican cinema will have in the 74th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival” with ‘AnMéxico will participate in the Cannes Festival with five film cassettes’,’ Memoria ‘,’ Bergman Island ‘,’ Night of fire ‘and’ La civil ‘.

A year after having been forced to cancel its celebration due to the pandemic, the Cannes Festival gained strength this Thursday with a 74 edition that is presented renewed, but with established filmmakers -Wes Anderson, Nanni Moretti or Asghar Farhadi-, and with little presence of Latin American directors.