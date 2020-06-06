Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 2. 3

Villahermosa, Tab., Mexico complied with reducing the 100,000 barrels of crude oil agreed with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC +) and cannot cut any more, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured yesterday on the eve of a new meeting of that grouping. At a press conference, he questioned the interim president of Morena, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, for saying that the government can no longer bear to continue austerity.

It caught my attention, because the leader of Morena said so. Imagine how they were badly used in general. It was a kind of alienation, where it didn’t matter that the government spent and spent and got into debt; They forgot that there can be no rich government with poor people.

He said the partisan leader “says that ‘austerity is no longer endured.’ And why not, if we civil servants, unlike millions of Mexicans, are guaranteed a salary? Rain, thunder or lightning, pandemic or any other calamity, they are giving us a not insignificant salary. “

They are of the deformations that were created during the neoliberal period and those visions have to change, it is part of the transformation, he stressed.

Facing the OPEC + meeting, in which the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle –who accompanies him on the tour– will participate, López Obrador stressed that Mexico has already closed oil wells to fulfill the commitment he made in April. It can be verified that we are not extracting more, that there was a decrease, as we offered, of 100 thousand barrels.

But there are nations that demand lagging countries to make the promised adjustments and it is part of the agenda of the meeting that will take place. Now there are better conditions and the experience that, when there is no agreement, we all suffer, he said.