The mexican economy will lose a total of 1.86 million jobs between March and June of this year due to the crisis of coronavirus COVID-19estimated José Luis de la Cruz, director of the Institute for Industrial Development and Economic Growth (IDIC).

Of these jobs, 1.18 million would belong to the formal sector and the nearly 675 thousand remaining jobs to the informal sector, which would cause an increase of 7.4 million Mexicans in income poverty, said De la Cruz, who chairs the Economic Studies Commission of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin).

These data, he explained, are aligned with the loss of 685 thousand 840 formal jobs that added the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in April and March, the first two months of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“We had the greatest decrease in formal employment since public records are available, that is, since July 1997, and that already implies that the effect, which is not only for its workers, but for its economic dependents, already covers more of 2 million Mexicans ”, he elaborated.

In the presentation of the fifth report of “COVID Industrial“The expert referred to the decrease in April of 555,247 jobs reported this week by the IMSS, one of the main indicators of formal employment in Mexico.

The IMSS attributed the fall to the health emergency that the government decreed on March 30, which involves suspending non-essential activities due to the coronavirus, which has caused 40,186 infections and 4,220 confirmed deaths in Mexico.

Although the government presented a plan towards “a new normal” as of June 1, the IDIC director estimated an additional loss of 285,000 jobs in May and 215,000 in June.

“Because not all of the economy is going to reactivate in June, there are going to be industrial and service sectors that are actually going to reactivate in July and in some cases it is being considered until September,” said de la Cruz.

The specialist also cited that 10.7 million people could fall into working poverty in the second quarter of the year, as published this week by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval).

Based on this, Concamin predicted that there will be 68.5 million Mexicans with income poverty in 2020, 12.11 percent more than the 61.1 million in 2018.

They will reactivate maquilas

With the new economic reactivation plan, from June 1 they will reopen one thousand 80 maquiladoras of transportation manufacturing with 978 thousand 883 direct employees, reported Luis Aguirre, president of the National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry (Index).

Just on Monday, the Index urged reactivation, indicating that 45 percent of the 6,339 companies in the industry are paralyzed by the contingency.

Each of the plants will invest an average of 30 million pesos (1.2 million dollars) in protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the business leader.

The Manufacturing, Maquiladora and Export Services Industry (IMMEX) reduced its exports by 2.5 billion dollars in March and by 10 billion dollars in April, when the monthly average is 25 billion dollars, Aguirre added.

