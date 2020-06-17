Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The rise of esports has also meant the diversification of all related activities, so in addition to speaking in terms of video games, it is necessary to do so from a multidisciplinary approach. Hence, some study centers in other countries already have training spaces and programs for those seeking to dedicate themselves to this professional sport in one of its branches and this year the same will happen in Mexico.

A report by Unocero shared the plans of the IEBS Business School online school around what will be the first esports and graduate study program focused on esports in our country. According to the information, the objective of this program is to professionally train those interested in becoming part of the world of esports in sectors such as marketing, management and consulting.

Learn about the first programs of higher studies in esports in Mexico

In this sense, the IEBS Business School’s postgraduate program in esports marketing, which will consist of 8 modules, is designed to train professionals who respond to the needs of the sector in terms of marketing and the creation of a viable product in terms of the market. . Also, the program will address elements such as metric analysis, event organization and sponsorship strategies.

For its part, the master in esports management & marketing management from the IEBS Business School, which will cover 16 modules, is thought in terms of creation and management, as well as deepening in terms of marketing strategies. This program is also considered the right option for those managers and people with business experiences looking to expand into esports.

Finally, the IEBS Business School confirmed that both programs will start on October 29.

