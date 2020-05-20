One of the original Netflix series that was a success since its launch was Narcos: Mexico. Now, this fiction will feature the participation of a singer in its third season.

Narcos: Mexico, the original series of Netflix, is already planning its third season to return to the streaming platform with everything. As confirmed, a very famous singer will currently participate in the series. Who are we talking about? of Bad Bunny, the reggaeton performer who is sounding very loud in bars, social networks and others.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, a magazine in which he also appeared on the cover, Bad bunny revealed that it will be part of the third season of Narcos: Mexico. The show is a spin-off and a continuation of the original Narcos. The role will be the singer’s debut as an actor and, although he did not reveal who his character is, he did anticipate how much participation he will have.

A season with new additions

According to the publication, the role of Benito Martínez, his real name, will be that of a secondary character. This makes complete sense given that the show has a long cast full of famous drug trafficking criminals, such as Amado Carrillo, for example, who is played by actor José María Yazpik or the infamous Joaquín Guzmán, played by Alejandro Edda, who surely they will take the story in their new episodes.

Bad bunny He explained that he had only a few scenes done before the pandemic put production on hiatus. This was the immediate project he started working on right after his appearance on the Super Bowl show last February, where he shared the stage with the legendary Shakira and with whom he sang the song “I Like It” by the rapper Cardi B, as well as his own song “Callaita” before leaving the stage.

Narcos: Mexico proved to be a success. The series originally began with the review of the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, who was brought to life by Michael Peña, at the hands of the Guadalajara Cartel, led by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna). The second season saw the persecution of the drug lords and the eventual fall of that drug trafficker, who is currently in prison. This covers up to the late 1980s in terms of the true story on which the series is based.