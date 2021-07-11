Mexico will expand its corporate tax revenue base: Secretary of the Treasury

By David Lawder

VENICE, Jul 11 ​​(.) – A global deal for a new corporate tax rate should easily win approval from Mexico’s Congress because it will broaden the country’s revenue base, although that will likely happen until September 2022, the finance secretary said. Arturo Herrera.

The official said, in an interview with . during the G20 financial leaders’ meeting at the weekend in Venice, Italy, that there was not much to think about the endorsement of the OECD tax deal.

The deal, which sets a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% and allows the largest multinational companies to be taxed in countries where they sell products and services, was formally endorsed by the G20 on Saturday.

“I think that for us this is something that should go smoothly, because it is going to be a net entry of taxes,” Herrera said of the legislative approval in Mexico. “And these are taxes related to the economic activity that occurs in the country, but currently, due to the transfer of profits, our base is affected.”

Mexico would raise about $ 1.5 billion once the global tax is implemented, Mexican Undersecretary of Finance Gabriel Yorio said this month.

A final agreement on the corporate tax is expected in October, which would lose for one month the annual amendments that Mexico makes to its tax laws. This means that the Mexican Congress will likely ratify it in September 2022, Herrera said.

G20 financial leaders discussed ways to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines, but did not announce major new commitments in Venice. They also expressed concern about the spread of new variants that represent a setback for the economic recovery.

Herrera said there should be a new multilateral option for developing countries to receive more vaccines, in addition to the COVAX distribution scheme, which he called a disappointment.

Of the 254 million doses of vaccines purchased by Mexico, more than enough to vaccinate its population, most were through COVAX.

Herrera had high hopes for a smooth delivery, but until a month ago “the vast majority of vaccines received were not COVAX,” he said, adding that they came directly from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, CanSino, Sputnik and Johnson & Johnson. . “COVAX is a great idea, but it has been implemented poorly,” he added.

Herrera, who will soon step from being finance secretary to become the head of the country’s central bank, also said he believes inflation is under control.

“We need to be vigilant, but we are reasonably optimistic that most of the price movements will be temporary,” he said.

(Report by David Lawder. Edited in Spanish by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez)